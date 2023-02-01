Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$81.67 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.20.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

