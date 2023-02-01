Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Sells $2,778,376.42 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EFSC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

