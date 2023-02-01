Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20.

On Thursday, December 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 400 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $6,004.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $145,228.38.

On Monday, November 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

