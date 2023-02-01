Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells $217,598.67 in Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.39.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.