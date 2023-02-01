Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells 17,550 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gavin Rennick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80.

Schlumberger stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

