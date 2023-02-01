Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells $1,467,294.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

TDY opened at $424.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

