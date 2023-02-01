Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $883,247.20 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 38,071 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $883,247.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,742,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMCI opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of -0.15. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $2,479,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.