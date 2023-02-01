Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,080,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
