Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,080,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,801.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.31. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

