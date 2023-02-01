Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $751,100.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $751,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,464,184.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XPEL Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.86. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

