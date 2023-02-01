Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $751,100.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $751,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,464,184.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
XPEL Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.86. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
