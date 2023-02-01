Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 130 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $76,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

FRC opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

