Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

MANH opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $155.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

