Inspire Investing LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Markel by 85.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,408.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,336.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,248.64. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

