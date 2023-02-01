Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

