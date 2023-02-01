Inspire Investing LLC Takes $293,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

