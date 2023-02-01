Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.08.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $287.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.39. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.