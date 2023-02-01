Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Position Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

