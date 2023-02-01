Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

