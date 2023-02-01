Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 69,558 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 50,075 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. United States Oil Fund has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.