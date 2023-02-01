IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. IRadimed has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.03-$1.08 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at $0.25-$0.30 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 25.85%. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.97. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IRadimed by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.