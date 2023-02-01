James M. Franklin Sells 336,183 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $416,866.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 95,887 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 527,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,966 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

