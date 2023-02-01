James T. Treace Sells 38,071 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 38,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $883,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,023,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,742,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TMCI opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

