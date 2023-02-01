Jared Yaman Sells 37,774 Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) COO Jared Yaman sold 37,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $18,131.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,644,540 shares in the company, valued at $789,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BOXD opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Boxed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOXD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Boxed to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxed during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Boxed during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

