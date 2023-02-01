Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBSAY stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. JBS has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 7.27%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBS Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBSAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Further Reading

