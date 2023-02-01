Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $13.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

MA opened at $370.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

