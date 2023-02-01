John J. Suydam Sells 33,333 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE APO opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

