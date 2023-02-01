Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.64) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,350 ($29.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($27.44).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,270 ($28.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,056.33. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,536 ($31.32). The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,455.48.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,147 ($26.52) per share, with a total value of £386.46 ($477.29).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

