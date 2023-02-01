Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.64) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

JMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,350 ($29.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.41) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($27.44).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,270 ($28.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,056.33. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,536 ($31.32). The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,455.48.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,147 ($26.52) per share, with a total value of £386.46 ($477.29).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.