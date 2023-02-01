Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LOW opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.70.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.