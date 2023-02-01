Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 33,486 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 33.2% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEL opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.