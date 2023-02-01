Jump Financial LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 825,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Workday by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 48.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Workday by 78.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Price Performance

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average is $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $257.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

