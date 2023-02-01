Kemper (KMPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

