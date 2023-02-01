Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,277.0 days.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of KIKOF stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Kikkoman has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

