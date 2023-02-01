Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.