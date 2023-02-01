Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.55.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE:KMB opened at $130.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
