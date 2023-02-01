Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
