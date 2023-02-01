Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. On average, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

