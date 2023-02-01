KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $45,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

