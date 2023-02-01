Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock worth $5,713,954 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

