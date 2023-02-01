Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,424,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 1,557,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,121.0 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.