LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 580,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

