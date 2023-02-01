Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Liquidia Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $425.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Stories

