LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $93.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

