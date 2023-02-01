MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MMYT stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

