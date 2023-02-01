Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $65.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.46.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

