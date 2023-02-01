McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

MCD stock opened at $267.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

