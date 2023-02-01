MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,181.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $949.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $912.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

