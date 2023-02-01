Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.