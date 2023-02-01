Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 255 ($3.15) target price on the stock.
Microlise Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 125.89 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6,250.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.47. Microlise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Microlise Group Company Profile
