Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 255 ($3.15) target price on the stock.

Microlise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 125.89 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6,250.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.47. Microlise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

