Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 252.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Tesla by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 340,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $90,353,000 after purchasing an additional 237,814 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

