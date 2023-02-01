MKM Partners Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $175.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.23.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MMC opened at $174.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.