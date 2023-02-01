Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $38.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MC stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 55.92%. The business had revenue of $233.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322 over the last 90 days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

