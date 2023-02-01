Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $234.40

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 234.40 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 233.60 ($2.89), with a volume of 109268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.40 ($2.81).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MONY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.18).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,170.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £39,748.74 ($49,090.70).

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.