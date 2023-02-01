Morgan Stanley Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to “Overweight”

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CL. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CL opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

